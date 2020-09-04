Messi has been at Barcelona for his entire professional career

Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font says it would be a "very positive surprise" if Lionel Messi stays at the Spanish giants.

Messi, 33, told Barcelona last week that he wants to end their 20-year association this summer.

Recent reports have suggested external-link the Argentina international could now stay at the club, but Font feels this is unlikely.

"It would be a surprise because it seems his decision is firm," Font said.

"It would be a very positive surprise. But, as I've always said until it is done there is always hope, so let's keep hoping this will be the case."

Messi and Barcelona are in dispute over a clause in his contract and if he is not entitled to a free transfer, interested parties would need Barcelona to accept far less than his buy-out clause of 700m euros (£622m).

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has suggested external-link Messi's representatives are set to confirm that the clause is valid. And Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday external-link that if Messi's exit cannot be mutually agreed, then he is seriously considering staying for one more year at Barcelona, who will then allow him to leave next summer.

Manchester City are favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner should he decide to leave and Font, who is hoping to take over from current president Josep Bartomeu, believes the chance for him to link up with ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola is a huge draw for the player.

"What Messi wants is to compete and to win," he told BBC Sport.

"I am sure that he knows one of the best coaches he has had is Pep and therefore he trusts that Pep can help him win again.

"Manchester City is one of the strongest squads in Europe these days and I think that the combination of that and Pep's leadership is probably why Messi is thinking that would be a good option."