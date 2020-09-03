Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool last played in front of fans at Anfield on 11 March

Liverpool have temporarily suspended the sale of season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign due to uncertainty over rules around attendance.

The Premier League champions are set to play their first home game of the season against Leeds on 1 October.

The club expect games early in the campaign to be played in front of a reduced capacity as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

"Games will initially be sold on a match-by-match basis," the club said.

The club said it will review the situation "before the end of the year".

Reports in the Liverpool Echo state the Anfield club expect around 12,500 fans - around a quarter of capacity - to attend the home fixture with Sheffield United on 24 October.

No details have yet been provided on how tickets will be allocated to season-ticket holders if reduced numbers are allowed into Anfield. The club said details will be provided "once we have further clarification as to how the season will proceed".

Liverpool have not played in front of fans at Anfield since hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on 11 March.

Since then football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and following a resumption, Jurgen Klopp's side secured their first league title in 30 years during a behind-closed-doors finish to the season.