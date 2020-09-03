Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bristol City finished 10th in the WSL last season

Bristol City Women have signed Norwegian goalkeeper Benedicte Haaland.

The 22-year-old, who has represented her country at under-19 level, becomes Robins boss Tanya Oxtoby's seventh signing of the summer after leaving Swiss side Lugano.

"She's a young and exciting keeper, who has represented Norway at youth level and I'm looking forward to seeing how she develops," said Oxtoby.

City host Everton in their Women's Super League opener on Sunday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.