Cheltenham lost to Colchester in the 2019-20 League Two play-off semi-final

Cheltenham Town have signed former Oxford United goalkeeper Max Harris.

The 20-year-old left the U's at the end of the 2019-20 season having failed to make an appearance in his sole season with the club.

League Two Cheltenham have not disclosed the length of the contract the former Hereford keeper has signed.

Michael Duff's side start the new season with a trip to Peterborough United in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

