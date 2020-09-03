Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper celebrated with Trevor Birch after a dramatic final-day win at Reading saw Swansea City reach last season's Championship play-offs

Steve Cooper says Swansea City must fight to maintain progress made under Trevor Birch after expressing disappointment over his chairman's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Birch has stepped down after 17 months at the helm to become Spurs' director of football operations.

Cooper was sad to see the man who gave him the Swansea head coach job in June 2019 depart.

"It's a blow, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"I know he was only here a short time really, but he does leave a bit of a legacy in terms of the culture he set.

"I think a lot of parts of the club were on their knees when he came in. He certainly got people to feel really proud of their jobs and of working for the club on and off the pitch.

"It's really important that we try to carry that on now."

'Brilliant job'

Birch was not looking to leave Swansea even though he had only a short-term contract at the Championship club.

But he had stated publicly that he rarely spoke to Swansea's American owners, who have brought in Julian Winter as his replacement in a chief executive role.

"Obviously it's a disappointment because Trevor was doing a brilliant job," Cooper added.

"I think everybody has seen the true value of that, from a supporter's point of view all the way through to myself and the players.

"He brought with him a wealth of experience and industry know-how and was putting it into fine action."

Cooper does not know Winter, but believes the new man will focus on the business side of the club while he and head of recruitment Andy Scott will be in charge of football decisions.

Cooper said chief financial officer Gareth Davies - who has been given a seat on the club's board following Birch's exit - had the final say on this week's decision to downgrade Swansea's academy to category two status.

"I can only talk from a football point of view - the business side of it, Gareth Davies is looking after that," Cooper said.

"All I can assure the players - the younger players and their parents bringing them in - is that as long as I am here, there will always be an opportunity for young players that are good enough.

"We have shown that works over the last few years. It's still a very important part of our first-team set-up - producing players that are our own.

"That won't change. It isn't a great message, it isn't a great thing that we are downgrading to category two."

Matt Grimes played every minute of Swansea's 2019-20 league campaign

Cooper says Swansea are yet to receive a bid for captain Matt Grimes, who is wanted by Watford, but pointed to Matty Cash's £16m move from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa as evidence of how much top Championship players are worth.

"Of course we wouldn't want to lose him, especially to another Championship club," he added.

"I've seen a big transfer go through today from a Championship club to a Premier League club, so it shows the league has got some good players and Matt Grimes is obviously one of them.

"That fee has set the tone of the price range for talented players of a certain age."

Cooper is hoping to add a centre-back and two strikers to his squad, and reiterated that Swansea will try to re-sign Rhian Brewster if he is made available by Liverpool.

Swansea's Wales left-back Declan John and winger Barrie McKay have both been told to find new clubs.