Last updated on

Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff City manager in November 2019

Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City cannot "stand still" this season as he closes in on a third signing.

Cardiff have already brought in striker Kieffer Moore from Wigan and full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan from Arsenal.

Harris is keen to improve his attacking options and says he is close to bringing another new face in ahead of the Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday on 12 September.

"Realistically at the moment, it's a loan," he said.

"Unless the board feel there's a good bit of business to be done - Kieffer Moore for example was a great bit of business - we're looking at loans or free agents."

Cardiff finished the disrupted 2019-20 Championship season in fifth spot, which secured a place in the play-offs.

The Bluebirds lost 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals to eventual play-off winners Fulham and Harris is looking to build on their form following the season restart in June.

"I'd like to think we're in a position of strength compared to where we were," Harris added.

"I'd like to think we're a competitive top-six side in the Championship.

"I'm hungry for success and selfish and I want more than that. We've got to make sure we don't stand still, that's key for us.

"With Jordi and Kieffer in, we're not standing still and when we sign the next one and the one after we'll be improving all the time.

"People get hungry for success. The world doesn't stand still, social media doesn't allow us all to stand still.

"We're always being judged and you've always got to better yourself and improve."

Cardiff begin the new season away at Northampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday with only 14 senior professionals available for selection.

Midfielders Joe Ralls and Lee Tomlin are unavailable through injury whilst winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is absent for personal reasons.

The Bluebirds also have six players away on international duty, including summer recruit Moore, who is with Wales.