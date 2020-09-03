Last updated on .From the section England

The Lionesses' last outing was at the SheBelieves Cup in March

England men's and women's senior players have been paid the same for representing their country since earlier this year.

The Football Association announcement came after Brazil said they would pay their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap.

Australia, Norway and New Zealand have also committed to equal pay.

An FA statement said that parity in terms of match fees and match bonuses had been in place since January 2020.

It means players representing Phil Neville's women's team will each receive the same match fee as those turning out for Gareth Southgate's men's side when playing international games.

Equal pay has been a hot topic in football, with women's world champions the United States having filed an appeal against the decision to dismiss their claim for equal pay with their male counterparts.

US forward Megan Rapinoe said her team-mates would "never stop fighting for equality".