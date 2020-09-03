Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Czech Republic could be forced to play a shadow side against Scotland in the Nations League next week after West Ham United midfielder Thomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick were forced to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 and national champions Slavia Prague threatened to pull all their players out of the squad. (Daily Record) external-link

There are concerns about Rangers' Europa League qualifier against Lincoln Red Imps this month after Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf stated that Gibraltar is "high up on the list" of countries being monitored to be placed on the quarantine list. (The National) external-link

Celtic remain interested in Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, the 26-year-old having delayed a decision on his future despite receiving an offer from Newcastle United after his departure from Bournemouth. (Daily Telegraph, print edition)

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic's £4m transfer to a club in Qatar from Celtic looks like collapsing after negotiations stalled and the 27-year-old could hold out for a move to a European club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Southampton could revive their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham after major target Weston McKennie instead joined Juventus from Schalke. (Daily Record) external-link

Colombia international Alfredo Morelos' proposed move from Rangers to Lille could be back on after the French club's president, Gerard Lopez, told Telefoot that striker Jonathan Ikone would be allowed to leave. (The National) external-link

Leeds United, who have been linked with a failed bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, have turned their attention to Liverpool's Harry Wilson, according to the Liverpool Echo. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers have been linked with a loan move for 28-year-old Genk and Slovakia midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky. (The National) external-link

Despite reports to the contrary, there was no £8m bid from Leeds United for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are among clubs interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Dan Glazer, with a number of English Championship outfits also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old who is in Israel's squad to face Scotland n Thursday. (The Herald) external-link