Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

All Scottish Premiership clubs have been playing without fans since the start of the season

Rangers and Celtic will be unable to host test events for the return of fans until coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Glasgow.

The Ibrox club had hoped to welcome back a small number of supporters for Dundee United's 12 September visit.

However, lockdown measures returned this week in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

A government spokesman said no test events will take place there "for the duration of the restrictions".

One test event has gone ahead in Scotland so far - last Friday's Pro14 rugby union match between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

Celtic had their proposal for a test event against Motherwell last weekend rejected, but their visit to Dingwall to face Ross County had been earmarked as being among three possibilities from a full, six-game Scottish Premiership programme on 12 September.

The new restrictions, which prohibit residents within the three affected areas from visiting other households, are due to last a fortnight, although they could be reviewed after the first week.

"We are engaged with representatives from a range of sporting bodies for a small number of pilot events to examine the feasibility of having spectators in stadia and planning has been underway for a number of months to allow this to happen," the government spokesman added.

"Discussions are still under way and further updates will be provided to stakeholders in due course."

Rangers say they are in "regular dialogue" with the Scottish government on the matter.

The news of the possible test event being shelved comes as the Ibrox club announced that they have sold out their 46,500 season tickets despite the current closed-door policy.