Last updated on .From the section Premier League

There are 34 sides to get - can you name them all?

It promises to be a testing eight months for all Premier League clubs - but even more so for the three promoted sides desperate to get a foothold in the top flight.

West Brom have been relegated four times in the Premier League era, Leeds have had a massive 16 seasons away and Fulham will be hoping to stick around longer than the one year they managed following their previous promotion.

Norwich went down at the first time of asking last season - but plenty of teams have stayed up. Can you name them all?