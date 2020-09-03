Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland manager Steve Clarke with new addition to the coaching staff John Carver

Uefa Nations League: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 22:30

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is adamant that Friday's meeting with Israel is more than a warm-up for their play-off semi-final next month.

The same opponents return to Hampden on 8 October to fight for a possible place at the delayed Euro 2020.

But Clarke insists all of his focus is on the opening Nations League double-header, with a trip to Czech Republic coming on Monday.

"No dress rehearsal, you can't do that with your country," he said.

"You have to win the next game. Every game that you represent your country is important and three points would be a good start."

After a sticky beginning to Clarke's reign, Scotland finished their European Championship qualifying campaign with wins against San Marino, Cyprus and Kazakhstan, but the last of those came in November.

"We've had a really good week," said the former West Bromwich Albion and Kilmarnock manager. "Lots of information, lots of refreshing the players' memory from how we finished the last campaign and we look to carry that momentum forward."

Clarke revealed that he "probably" had 10 out of the 11 positions settled for Friday, while he is "99% certain" changes will be required for the match in Prague, with his England-based players yet to kick off the new season and the Scottish Premiership campaign only just started.

New Queens Park Rangers signing Lyndon Dykes is vying for his first cap, with West Brom's Oliver Burke and Cardiff City's Callum Paterson the other options at centre-forward.

"Whichever one I pick will do a good job for the team," said Clarke, who added that Burke has been "very sharp" in training.

He explained that everyone involved in the camp has been tested for Covid-19 three times since meeting up on Sunday.

The squad are dining in three separate groups to maintain social distancing, while team talks are held outdoors.

The Czechs have been forced to retest their entire squad after a member of the backroom team returned a positive result.

"The authorities will deal with it," Clarke added. "You've got to have a little bit of empathy because it could happen to any international squad at any time."