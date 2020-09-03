Oli Finney: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs three-year contract

Oli Finney in action for Crewe Alexandra
Oli Finney's first Crewe goal came in the Football League Trophy at Mansfield in October 2019

Attacking midfielder Oli Finney has signed a new three-year contract with League One newcomers Crewe Alexandra.

Finney scored six goals in 24 games last term as Crewe won promotion from League Two as runners-up on a points-per-game basis after the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old's displays had already triggered a new contract but Crewe have opted to hand him a longer-term deal.

Crewe begin their League One campaign at home to Charlton on 12 September.

