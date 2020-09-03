Oli Finney: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs three-year contract
From the section Crewe
Attacking midfielder Oli Finney has signed a new three-year contract with League One newcomers Crewe Alexandra.
Finney scored six goals in 24 games last term as Crewe won promotion from League Two as runners-up on a points-per-game basis after the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 22-year-old's displays had already triggered a new contract but Crewe have opted to hand him a longer-term deal.
Crewe begin their League One campaign at home to Charlton on 12 September.
