Oli Finney's first Crewe goal came in the Football League Trophy at Mansfield in October 2019

Attacking midfielder Oli Finney has signed a new three-year contract with League One newcomers Crewe Alexandra.

Finney scored six goals in 24 games last term as Crewe won promotion from League Two as runners-up on a points-per-game basis after the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old's displays had already triggered a new contract but Crewe have opted to hand him a longer-term deal.

Crewe begin their League One campaign at home to Charlton on 12 September.

