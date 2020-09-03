Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Charlie Adam featured 27 times for Reading

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam says it is "likely" he will sign for Scottish Championship side Dundee.

Adam, 34, is available on a free transfer after leaving Reading, where he scored twice in 27 games.

The ex-Liverpool and Rangers midfielder says he and Dundee are working to strike a deal that suits both parties following his 11 years in England.

"It's something that interests me, to play for my boyhood club," Adam told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"It would be great for me personally but it would also be good for the supporters and the club if we can get a lift.

"The club is in a position where financially they cannot be stretched, I obviously know there's a wage budget and the way they're going to be, so we're trying to be creative in how we can get a deal done."

Adam was speaking about his future on Sportsound, where former Scotland team-mate and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was also a guest.

And the central midfielder believes the Tynecastle side, who were relegated last season after the Premiership season was called early, are the favourites to get promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

"There's no hiding from it," he said.

"With the fantastic support they've got, and [chairman] Ann Budge has obviously put a lot of money into it, bringing in someone like Craig who's an experienced goalkeeper.

"It's a shorter season with 28 games. It'll be a tough season and a tough league to get out of but hopefully when the season starts we [Dundee] will be good enough to be challenging."