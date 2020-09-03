Last updated on .From the section Football

Liam Cullen scored his first goal for Swansea City in their 4-1 win at Reading in July

Swansea City striker Liam Cullen is hoping for a repeat performance when Wales Under-21s face Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Uefa U21 Euro 2021 qualifiers in Zenica on Friday.

Wales beat Bosnia 1-0 courtesy of a Cullen goal at Wrexham's Racecourse last November, the last time they were in action.

Paul Bodin's side are third in Group 9, behind leaders Belgium and second-placed Germany and two points ahead of Friday's opponents.

"We've got another big game and hopefully we can do the same job we did last time and get the three points," Cullen said.

"We're joint-second on points in the group now, so we've put ourselves in a really good position.

"We had a slip-up in Moldova which we weren't happy with. We came back into the next camp and we wanted to put it right.

"We came into the last Bosnia game and put in a really good performance.

"They're big and aggressive, they work hard, and any team that goes against them has to match it.

"I think we did it really well, and when we do that, we believe our quality can do the job."

Paul Bodin succeeded Rob Page as Wales Under-21 manager in August 2019

A change to the qualifying format now means that the nine group winners and five best runners-up will be joined in the finals by hosts Hungary and Slovenia with no play-off route.

The first stage of the finals will consist of four groups of four teams in a mini-tournament that will take place between 24 and 31 March 2021.

The four group winners and four runners-up will then qualify for the knockout stage of the finals which will be played between 31 May and 6 June 2021.

Wales' original squad did not feature Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango or Liverpool defender Neco Williams, with both called up into the senior side.

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn and Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson have also been promoted to Ryan Giggs' senior squad.

Blackburn Rovers' Jack Vale has withdrawn due to injury with Oli Cooper, James Waite and Siôn Spence added to the squad.