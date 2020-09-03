Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 9
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U2115:30Wales U21Wales U21
Venue: FF BH Football Training Centre

Liam Cullen
Liam Cullen scored his first goal for Swansea City in their 4-1 win at Reading in July

Swansea City striker Liam Cullen is hoping for a repeat performance when Wales Under-21s face Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Uefa U21 Euro 2021 qualifiers in Zenica on Friday.

Wales beat Bosnia 1-0 courtesy of a Cullen goal at Wrexham's Racecourse last November, the last time they were in action.

Paul Bodin's side are third in Group 9, behind leaders Belgium and second-placed Germany and two points ahead of Friday's opponents.

"We've got another big game and hopefully we can do the same job we did last time and get the three points," Cullen said.

"We're joint-second on points in the group now, so we've put ourselves in a really good position.

"We had a slip-up in Moldova which we weren't happy with. We came back into the next camp and we wanted to put it right.

"We came into the last Bosnia game and put in a really good performance.

"They're big and aggressive, they work hard, and any team that goes against them has to match it.

"I think we did it really well, and when we do that, we believe our quality can do the job."

Wales Under-21 manager Paul Bodin with the squad
Paul Bodin succeeded Rob Page as Wales Under-21 manager in August 2019

A change to the qualifying format now means that the nine group winners and five best runners-up will be joined in the finals by hosts Hungary and Slovenia with no play-off route.

The first stage of the finals will consist of four groups of four teams in a mini-tournament that will take place between 24 and 31 March 2021.

The four group winners and four runners-up will then qualify for the knockout stage of the finals which will be played between 31 May and 6 June 2021.

Wales' original squad did not feature Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango or Liverpool defender Neco Williams, with both called up into the senior side.

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn and Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson have also been promoted to Ryan Giggs' senior squad.

Blackburn Rovers' Jack Vale has withdrawn due to injury with Oli Cooper, James Waite and Siôn Spence added to the squad.

Friday 4th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2154101501513
3Iceland U21530210919
4Sweden U21420210736
5Armenia U216105315-123
6Luxembourg U215005016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U214400112912
2France U21430114869
3Georgia U21520312846
4Slovakia U214202111106
5Azerbaijan U216204311-86
6Liechtenstein U215104314-113

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2144001331012
2Austria U215401156912
3Kosovo U21520389-16
4Albania U216123714-75
5Andorra U21411259-44
6Turkey U216114714-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2164201721514
2Greece U21431081710
3Scotland U2152214228
4Croatia U21420212576
5Lithuania U21511346-24
6San Marino U216006029-290

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2164201221014
2Poland U21531185310
3Bulgaria U2152217168
4Serbia U2162138537
5Estonia U215104220-183
6Latvia U21502326-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U21541091813
2Israel U2152217618
3Kazakhstan U2162227618
4North Macedonia U21421110647
5Montenegro U21712458-35
6Faroe Islands U215104617-113

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2144001931612
2Portugal U21430111659
3Belarus U215221144108
4Norway U215212710-37
5Cyprus U215113510-54
6Gibraltar U215005023-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U215500135815
2Romania U215311113810
3Finland U2152128627
4Ukraine U21410368-23
5Northern Ireland U21503226-43
6Malta U214013113-121

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
2Germany U2132019456
3Wales U21420247-36
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2141124314
5Moldova U21310239-63
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories