Fran Alonso took over as Celtic head coach in January

Celtic Women signing Megan Crosson is excited to be working with head coach Fran Alonso after joining up for the new season.

The 26-year-old American arrives in Glasgow from NWSL side Houston Dash.

The winger has also played for Washington Spirit and has experience in Japan, Spain and Lithuania.

"Fran really knows good football and I think that will be an awesome environment that will suit me positionally," said Crossan.

Talking to the club website external-link , she added: "I'm a natural winger so I really like to attack, but I have played full-back for a couple of years, so I definitely can operate there, but I'm hoping to be more on the attack this season.

"It's always nice to start fresh with the team who as a whole is starting from the beginning and hopefully we can build a good squad together. It's always tough to go into teams in midseason, so it will be nice to be with the girls from the get-go."

Celtic start the campaign at home to reigning champions Glasgow City on 18 October.

Meanwhile, the Parkhead club have announced Tina Stewart has been appointed head of the side's girls' academy.

Stewart was a coach previously within the Celtic setup and replaces David Haley who joined Alonso's coaching staff.