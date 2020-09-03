Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Jack Rose joined Southampton after leaving West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2017, but never played a first-team game for the Saints

Walsall have signed goalkeeper Jack Rose, midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe and defender Hayden White on a busy day for the League Two club.

Rose, 25, spent last season on loan at Walsall and rejoins on a permanent deal after being released by Southampton.

Ex-Gillingham man Osadebe, 23, has been without a club since February when he left financially stricken Macclesfield.

Right-back White, 25, was released by Mansfield this summer after a three-year stay that yielded 86 appearances.

