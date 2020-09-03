Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Chris Martin scored 12 goals for Derby last season

Bristol City have signed striker Chris Martin on a two-year contract following his exit from Derby County.

Martin, 31, has ended a seven-year stay at Pride Park, turning down a new deal to move to Derby's Championship rivals.

The Scotland striker, capped 17 times, has scored 145 goals in just over 500 senior appearances in a 14-year playing career thus far.

Martin netted 76 goals in 225 matches for the Rams after joining from Norwich in 2013.

He was Derby's top scorer for three successive seasons from 2013 to 2016 as they twice reached the Championship play-offs but was then loaned out to Fulham, Hull City and Reading before coming back into favour last season and scoring 12 times.

Martin has the option of extending his two-year contract at Ashton Gate by another 12 months.

"He's a proven and experienced goal-scorer at Championship level and we can't wait to get him on the grass with us," Bristol City head coach Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

"Having met with him, I was impressed by his hunger and desire to play for Bristol City and I am sure he will make a significant contribution to what we want to achieve."

