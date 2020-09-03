Last updated on .From the section Premier League

China was the Premier League's most lucrative overseas television rights territory

The Premier League has terminated its £564m contract with its Chinese licensee with immediate effect.

China was the English top flight's most lucrative overseas television rights territory, with a three-season deal agreed in 2019.

It is understood the reasons for the termination are financial rather than political.

BBC Sport has been told streaming service PPTV withheld its latest payment of £160m, due in March.

In a statement on Thursday, the Premier League said: "The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory.

"The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage."

