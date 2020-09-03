Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Kgosi Ntlhe made his last appearance for Scunthorpe in a 2-2 draw at Bradford in January

League Two newcomers Barrow have signed former Scunthorpe defender Kgosi Ntlhe.

The 26-year-old South African, who can play both at full-back and in central defence, spent last season with the Iron, making 21 appearances.

Ntlhe, whose contract details have not been revealed, started his career with Peterborough and has also had spells with Stevenage and Rochdale.

Meanwhile, forward Jack Hindle, 26, has signed a new one-year contract with the Cumbrian club.