Miguel Angel Guerrero played for Leganes in La Liga from 2016-2018 and rejoined the club on loan this year

Nottingham Forest have signed Spanish striker Miguel Angel Guerrero from Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Leganes in his homeland, has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Boss Sabri Lamouchi told BBC Radio Nottingham: "He's a good player, a fighter with quality we're looking for.

"It's very important for me to have an option because probably last season we missed having some options at the end."

Guerrero started his career with Atletico Madrid and has made more than 80 appearances in La Liga, as well as playing in the Champions League and Europa League.

Analysis: 'Forest need to be able to change games'

Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham's Forest correspondent

"One of Forest's failings last season was a lack of strength in depth, and a lack of options when needing to change a game. Their transfer policy this summer has been centred around changing that, and so giving Sabri Lamouchi more options.

"They'd also like to add to their goals tally from last season. Lewis Grabban apart, goals were at a premium, and all too often, they found themselves defending a one goal lead late on. All too often, they conceded, and dropped points.

"The additions of Lyle Taylor, Luke Freeman, and now Guerrero, should add more goals, and certainly give Lamouchi more options before and during games."

