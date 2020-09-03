Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan first played in England with Bristol Rovers in 2017

Scunthorpe United have signed German striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan on a two-year deal.

Dunnwald-Turan, 24, spent a brief spell at Bristol Rovers in 2017 but made only two substitute appearances for the Gas.

He most recently played for Bonner in Germany's fourth tier and has been on trial with the Iron since last week.

"He's trained really well and shown a lot of good things, and we're glad to finally get him on a contract," said boss Neil Cox.

