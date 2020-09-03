Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Danny Preston has been a regular for Nottingham Forest Under-23s but is yet to make his first-team debut

Grimsby Town have signed defender Danny Preston on a season-long loan from Championship club Nottingham Forest.

Left-back Preston, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for Forest and spent part of last season on loan at National League North side Alfreton Town.

"I'm absolutely delighted to add him to our group," said Mariners boss Ian Holloway.

"He's really fresh, he wants to get forward. He's an attacking left-back and I'm made up that I've got him."

