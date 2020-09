Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Andrew Tutte made 14 appearances for Morecambe last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Andrew Tutte on a one-year deal following his release from fellow League Two side Morecambe.

The 29-year-old began his career with Manchester City before moving to Rochdale in 2011 after a loan spell.

He made 101 appearances for Dale and joined Bury in 2014, helping them win promotion from League Two in 2014-15.

Tutte moved to Morecambe in 2018 after leaving the Shakers and made 35 appearances before his release in June.

