Rhys Norrington-Davies is yet to make a senior appearance for Sheffield United and spent last season on loan at Rochdale

Luton Town have signed left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old came through Aberystwyth Town's academy before joining Swansea in 2017.

He went on to join the Blades the following year and has had loan spells with Barrow and Rochdale.

"We were aware of him and liked him, so when he became available we wanted to get him in," boss Nathan Jones said.

"He's athletic, he's committed and has a great desire to do well, which is what we want. Players who are hungry to prove themselves at the level.

"He's a proper attacking full-back who'll supply real competition for us in those areas."

In the past two seasons, Norrington-Davies has made 28 appearances for Barrow and 34 appearances for Rochdale, the latter of which came last season prior to the campaign being curtailed due to coronavirus.

