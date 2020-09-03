Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Daniel Kemp scored his first senior goal while on loan at Stevenage in February

League One side Blackpool have signed West Ham United midfielder Daniel Kemp on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

The 21-year-old has spent five years with the Premier League Hammers and has been part of their under-23 side.

Kemp played six times on loan at Stevenage earlier this year, which was cut short by the coronavirus lockdown.

"His technical attributes and intelligence will bring a lot to the team, and he strengthens us in the final third," said boss Neil Critchley. external-link

