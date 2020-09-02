Rangers rejected an £8m bid this summer from Leeds United for Borna Barisic, who is also been linked with Napoli and Roma, with the English club since turning their attention to fellow Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb instead, according to reports in Croatia. (Sportske Novosti via Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are already hoping to agree a permanent transfer for Shane Duffy after the Republic of Ireland centre-half arrived yesterday on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic target Rodrigo Riquelme is on trial at Reading as the 20-year-old winger looks to win himself a loan deal at the Madejski Stadium from Atletico Madrid. (Glasgow Evenng Times) external-link

Hibernian are poised to sign 24-year-old goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on loan from Queens Park Rangers as head coach Jack Ross has only youngster Kevin Dabrowski on the books to act as back up for Israel international Ofir Marciano. (Edinburgh Live) external-link

Dundee United have been told they will have to pay a six-figure loan fee if they want to re-sign 25-year-old Slovakia striker Pavol Safranko, who switched to Romanian club Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe a year ago, but the Scottish Premiership club are also interested in Ipswich Town 29-year-old James Norwood. (Daily Record) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday's potential signing of midfielder Josh Windass could earn Rangers a £500,000 payment because of money owed by current club Wigan Athletic to the Glasgow outfit. (The National) external-link

Bologna intend to "do everything possible" to sign 18-year-old Aaron Hickey from Hearts and use him as deputy for first-choice left-back Mitchell Dijks, according to Walter Sabatini, who works in a technical director capacity for the Italians, as Hearts hold out for an increase in their £1.3m offer because Celtic are due 30% from their sell-on clause. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link