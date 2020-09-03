Matty Cash: Aston Villa sign Nottingham Forest defender
Aston Villa have signed right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for about £16m on a five-year contract.
The 23-year-old Englishman came through the Championship side's academy and made 141 appearances for the club.
Cash boosts Villa's defensive options after only relegated Norwich City conceded more Premier League goals than Dean Smith's side last season.
The West Midlands club also hope to sign Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson.
Villa, who avoided relegation on the final day of last season, host Sheffield United on 20 September in their opening league game of the 2020-21 campaign.
More to follow.
