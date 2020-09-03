Matty Cash: Aston Villa sign Nottingham Forest defender

Aston Villa have signed right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for about £16m on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old Englishman came through the Championship side's academy and made 141 appearances for the club.

Cash boosts Villa's defensive options after only relegated Norwich City conceded more Premier League goals than Dean Smith's side last season.

The West Midlands club also hope to sign Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson.

Villa, who avoided relegation on the final day of last season, host Sheffield United on 20 September in their opening league game of the 2020-21 campaign.

  • Villa fan in a family of Reds.. Ive watched Cash progress over the years & he's been quality for Forest over the past season. Can he now step up to PL & perform ? I think so. Remember that was also a question being asked of Grealish

  • A really positive signing.

  • No doubt all the big 6 armchair fans will be ridiculing this because they havent heard of him and Villa are going down etc etc..
    We need strengthening in the RB dept (& most other areas of the pitch!) so hopefully this is a good signing

  • Not much of a leap up from Forest to Villa, Cash won't stop the rot.

    • Freddie replied:
      Rot - rot! From edge of bankruptcy in championship to ambitious billionaire owners surviving in Prem. No guarantee, but hardly rot.

  • Good luck Cashy 100% deserve this chance, obviously disappointing to see a star player sold but for £16 million at least we've got value for money #COYR

  • Buy of the century. I bet thats got the Villa fans excited

  • great signing, one for the future. Just need to sign Tango and we're on for a great film.

  • Never replaced Derek Mountfield.

  • Astute purchase.

  • How much Cash did they pay for him?

