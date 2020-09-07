Quiz: Name Premier League's Colombian stars after James Rodriguez joins Everton?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Rodriguez at the 2014 World Cup
James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup

Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has joined Everton from Real Madrid but he is not the first from his country to move to the Premier League.

Everton's Rodriguez will become the 19th Colombian to play in the competition but can you name the rest?

You have 10 minutes...

Can you name every Colombian to play in the Premier League?

