Dean Henderson says he is "going to put the pressure on" David de Gea for Manchester United's goalkeeper jersey.

Henderson, 23, who has impressed while on loan at Sheffield United for the last two seasons, last week extended his contract at Old Trafford to 2025.

De Gea, 29, has been first-choice since joining in 2011 but recent errors have seen his position come under scrutiny.

"It's something I've always wanted. I'm so close now so I'm not going to give up," said Henderson.

"I respect David. He's been a phenomenal servant for the football club.

"That's something I aspire to be, to have a career like him at the club - so I'll be going back in on the first day of pre-season working my socks off to get in that starting line-up."

Henderson has been with Manchester United since the age of 14 and received his first England call-up in October 2019.

Gareth Southgate named him in his squad for the Nations League games against Iceland on Saturday and Denmark three days later, and Henderson wants to challenge Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope for the England job.

"I'm working hard every single day to do what I can do to class as Gareth's number one - but I know I've got to get past two very good goalkeepers," he added.