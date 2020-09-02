Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Jordan Smith made three appearances in all competitions last season

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old has made 51 appearances for Forest in all competitions.

He joined the East Midlands side as a seven-year-old and has had spells on loan at Ilkeston, Nuneaton Town, Barnsley and Mansfield.

Forest travel to Barnsley on Saturday in the EFL Cup first round before starting their league season away at Queens Park Rangers on 12 September.