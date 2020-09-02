Last updated on .From the section Everton

Doucoure missed just one league game for Watford last season

Everton have agreed a deal with Watford for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure that could be worth up to £25m.

Negotiations between Everton and Watford reached a successful conclusion on Wednesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old Frenchman will have a medical before signing a four-year contract with the Toffees.

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is also closing in on moves for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez and Lazio's Brazil international Allan.

Everton tried to sign Doucoure last summer but Watford refused to sell. The position changed with the Hornets' relegation and manager Ancelotti rekindled the interest that was first shown by his predecessor Marco Silva.

Doucoure is part of an ambitious Ancelotti rebuilding programme.

Everton are hopeful of concluding a £20m deal for Real Madrid's 27-year-old Colombian attacker Rodriguez before the end of the week, with Ancelotti the driving force behind the move.

Ancelotti formed a close relationship with Rodriguez at the Bernabeu and also took him to Bayern Munich on loan.

Everton have agreed a £25m deal with Napoli for combative Brazil midfield man Allan, 29, who was an important figure in Ancelotti's side in Italy before he was sacked in December.