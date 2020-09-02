Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jordan Thomas (left) featured for Norwich in a pre-season friendly at Brisbane Road in July 2019

Leyton Orient have signed teenage right-back Jordan Thomas from Championship club Norwich City on a season-long loan.

Thomas,19, is only the second summer signing made by Orient, who finished 17th in League Two last season.

His arrival follows the purchase of Gillingham midfielder Ousseynou Cisse.

Thomas's move comes little more than a month on from his Premier League debut at the Etihad Stadium, as a late sub in a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Thomas also made two Football League Trophy appearances for Norwich's Under-21 side - and played for the Canaries in a pre-season friendly against Orient last summer.

"Jordan's an exciting young prospect," said head coach Ross Embleton. "He's a player we've been tracking for a while. We feel we've signed a player with huge potential."

