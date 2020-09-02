Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Scott Parker guided Fulham back to the Premier League at the first attempt

Fulham boss Scott Parker has signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League newcomers.

The 39-year-old guided the Cottagers to victory in the Championship play-off final against Brentford in August.

The contract will keep Parker, who took over at the end of the 2018-19 season, at the club until the summer of 2023.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal which shows mutual faith and commitment, on both my side and the club's," said Parker.

"I'm pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month.

"This has been a huge effort involving many people, and has continued in our preparations for the new season.

"Signing a new deal provides stability and an opportunity to keep on developing the team. There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us, and we'll always be striving to improve and progress every day."