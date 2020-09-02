Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jorge Messi arrived back in Spain from Argentina on Wednesday

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, is due to meet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss the Argentine forward's future.

Messi, 33, told the Spanish club last Tuesday that he wants to end their 20-year association this summer.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague believes there could be a legal case over a transfer fee.

"I think at some point we'll enter the agreement phase and Messi will leave," he said.

Manchester City have emerged as favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, although an added complication is a dispute over whether Messi is eligible to leave Barcelona on a free transfer.

The player's contract runs to 2021 but a clause was inserted relating to his ability to leave on a free transfer. The clause stated he could leave if he informed the club before 10 June, a date which was intended to be the end of the season.

However, the coronavirus pandemic meant the 2019-20 campaign extended to 23 August, two days before Messi announced his intentions.

"Barcelona are saying '700m euros, that's the cost of him leaving. We do not want to sell'," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Jorge Messi's saying 'he can leave for free. Legally, we are in the right'.

"Manchester City meanwhile, favourites to get him, are saying 'if we have to pay a transfer fee, and wages, we won't be able to do so'."

Jorge Messi had returned to Argentina but arrived at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Wednesday.