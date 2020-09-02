Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Tom McGill is the second payer to join Crawley this week after midfielder Jake Hessenthaler signed on Tuesday

Crawley Town have signed Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Reds but did not make a competitive appearance.

"He is a very promising young goalkeeper and will be a great addition to our squad," said boss John Yems. external-link

Meanwhile, the League Two side have released 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Gyliano van Velzen.

