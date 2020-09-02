Tom McGill: Crawley Town sign Brighton & Hove Albion keeper on loan
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Crawley Town have signed Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Reds but did not make a competitive appearance.
"He is a very promising young goalkeeper and will be a great addition to our squad," said boss John Yems.
Meanwhile, the League Two side have released 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Gyliano van Velzen.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.