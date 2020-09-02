Kenny McLean has scored four goals in 64 Norwich appearances

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 28-year-old Scotland international signed from Aberdeen in January 2018.

But he did not make his Canaries debut until the following August, having been loaned back to Aberdeen for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Despite being kept out for five months an ankle injury, he returned to hep Norwich win promotion back to the Premier League for a fourth time.

McLean made 42 appearances in all competitions last season as the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League for a record fifth time.

McLean told the club website: "I've loved it since I've been here. It's been a couple of years now and it's been a bit of a roller-coaster, but I've been very fortunate to be a part of it all. The experiences of last season will stand everybody in good stead.

"Just about everybody hadn't played in the Premier League and it was good to be there. But it wasn't enough just to be there. We want to get back and stay there for as long as we can."