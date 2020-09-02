Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Matija Sarkic made 18 appearances for Livingston last season before being recalled in January by his then parent club Aston Villa

Shrewsbury Town have signed Montenegro international goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on a season-long loan from Premier League neighbours Wolves.

The 23-year-old Anderlecht academy product has only been with Wolves for five weeks after signing on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Shrewsbury were short of a keeper after last season's number one Max O'Leary terminated his loan from Bristol City.

Town signed former Wolves keeper Harry Burgoyne earlier this summer.

They also have youngster Cameron Gregory to work under boss Sam Ricketts, Dean Whitehead and goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen.

Wolves emphasised when they signed Sarkic in July that they were looking for him to go straight back out on loan to help his development.

He spent half of last season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Livingston, making 18 appearances, including a clean sheet on his league debut against Celtic, before being recalled by Villa in January.

He also had game time in separate loans with Wigan Athletic and Havant & Waterlooville.

Sarkic, who made his full Montenegro debut in a 2-0 win over Belarus last November, is currently away on international duty again.