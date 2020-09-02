Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Ben Garrity is the third player to join Oldham this week after defenders Kyle Jameson and Jordan Barnett signed on Tuesday

Oldham Athletic have signed Blackpool midfielder Ben Garrity on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined the Seasiders in January from non-league Warrington Town.

"I'm buzzing to be here and get the deal over the line," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm impressed with what I've seen of the lads so far and the gaffer is getting us to play a good style of football."

