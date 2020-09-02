Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany were relegated from League A of the last Nations League but are back thanks to a restructuring of the competition

Germany manager Joachim Low says his players will struggle to last for 90 minutes during their Nations League match against Spain.

Low has had to leave out most of his players who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich 10 days ago.

"The situation we have is that there are a lot of differences between players," Low said.

"Some have been training for weeks but have no match practice, others have just finished playing."

"Others are just back from holidays that were short. I don't think players will last over 90 minutes at a high pace," he added.

Low's squad is largely deprived of players from Bayern and Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

Usual national captain Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have all been rested but new Bayern recruit Leroy Sane, who joined from Manchester City in July, could make his first international appearance since suffering a knee injury last August.

He is likely to play alongside new Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who is tipped to join Frank Lampard's side.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has similar concerns with his squad, confirming that Wolves winger Adama Traore will miss out but could be fit to face Ukraine on Sunday.

The match in Stuttgart is Enrique's first in charge of his second spell - 10 months after returning to the job.

"The added difficulty has been the calendar, but it is the same for everyone, also for Low," he said.

"You have to see each player in particular, and even so the pace of training has been very high. But I'm not complaining, I love playing the Nations League and I love playing with the national team.

"These are the official dates and you have to accept it."