Former Scotland team-mates Callum Davidson and Neil McCann will provide analysis on Sportscene for the national team's return to action.

The pair join another ex-international, host Steven Thompson, on Friday at 22:30 BST for highlights of the Nations League opener at home to Israel.

And the same line-up returns on Monday at 23:00 for highlights of the second group game, away to Czech Republic.

Both shows are on the BBC Scotland channel and website.

