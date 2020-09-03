Sportscene: Callum Davidson & Neil McCann the pundits for Scotland double-header
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
Former Scotland team-mates Callum Davidson and Neil McCann will provide analysis on Sportscene for the national team's return to action.
The pair join another ex-international, host Steven Thompson, on Friday at 22:30 BST for highlights of the Nations League opener at home to Israel.
And the same line-up returns on Monday at 23:00 for highlights of the second group game, away to Czech Republic.
Both shows are on the BBC Scotland channel and website.