Charlton start the new season on Saturday with an EFL Cup trip to Swindon Town

Charlton Athletic cannot be sold until 9 September at the earliest after a further ruling by the judge who refused to grant prospective owner Paul Elliott an injunction to prevent a sale to anyone else.

In a further twist to an already complicated saga, Judge Richard Pearce granted Elliott's legal team a seven-day injunction to allow them to request an appeal against Tuesday's original ruling.

Representing Elliott's Lex Dominus company, Paul Chaisty QC, said he was concerned "even a short delay"' in getting leave to appeal could mean Charlton was sold before a decision was reached.

The original decision opened the door for Tahnoon Nimer, through his East Street Investment company, to sell the club to US-based Dane, Thomas Sandgaard, who was at Charlton's EFL Trophy game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening

Sandgaard has previously outlined his intention to buy the club in interviews with the BBC and others.

"My starting point is to bring the club, the ground and the training ground back together. If I have to take it in multiple bites, I will do that," he said last month.

"How long it takes is hard to say, whether it is days, weeks. I certainly don't believe it to be a process that takes months.

"But I am not worried about it. Charlton is the perfect situation for me. The entire foundation is there."

Judge Pearce ruled there can be no sale until 1600 on 9 September.