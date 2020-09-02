Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City and England's Steph Houghton is set to face Aston Villa in the season-opener on Saturday

The Football Association has agreed a deal that will see Women's Super League matches broadcast in Germany, Italy and the United States.

The deal with Atalanta Media will mean games are shown on NBC Sports and streamed on DAZN.

A minimum of 50 matches, including the season-opening game between Aston Villa and Manchester City on Saturday (KO 14:30 BST), will be shown.

The 2020-21 season is the 10th Women's Super League campaign.

Last year, the WSL secured its first ever overseas deal with Sky Mexico and Scandinavian broadcaster NENT.

The three-year deal covers Mexico, Central America, the Dominican Republic, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.