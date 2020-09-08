Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 3
Austria U21Austria U210England U21England U211

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Austria U21

  • 1Ehmann
  • 13Reiter
  • 20Klarer
  • 4Maresic
  • 22Aiwu
  • 8Friedl
  • 19Schmidt
  • 18Demaku
  • 11Wolf
  • 7Arase
  • 9Raguz

Substitutes

  • 2Schnegg
  • 3Müller
  • 6Ljubicic
  • 10Schmid
  • 14Halper
  • 16Demir
  • 17Meister
  • 21Grüll
  • 23Helac

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 12Lamptey
  • 15Guehi
  • 4Godfrey
  • 18Justin
  • 8Bellingham
  • 16Skipp
  • 7Nelson
  • 10Hudson-Odoi
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 9Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 3Panzo
  • 5Kelly
  • 6Davies
  • 14Cantwell
  • 19Brewster
  • 20Dasilva
  • 21Gallagher
  • 22Bursik
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamAustria U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Austria U21 0, England U21 1.

  2. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kelvin Arase (Austria U21).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (England U21).

  5. Post update

    Marco Friedl (Austria U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hannes Wolf (Austria U21).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Austria U21. Conceded by Marc Guehi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marko Raguz (Austria U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Klarer with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marc Guehi (England U21).

  11. Post update

    Marko Raguz (Austria U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).

  14. Post update

    Marko Raguz (Austria U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kelvin Arase (Austria U21).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Austria U21 0, England U21 1. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominik Reiter (Austria U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Austria U21. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Schmidt (Austria U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Arase.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th September 2020

  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2117:00Denmark U21Denmark U21
  • Austria U21Austria U210England U21England U211
  • Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U211North Macedonia U21North Macedonia U212
  • Latvia U21Latvia U211Estonia U21Estonia U211
  • Belgium U21Belgium U214Germany U21Germany U211
  • Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U2116:00Armenia U21Armenia U21
  • Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U2116:00Georgia U21Georgia U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2116:30Scotland U21Scotland U21
  • Poland U21Poland U2117:00Russia U21Russia U21
  • Finland U21Finland U2117:00Ukraine U21Ukraine U21
  • Malta U21Malta U2117:00Romania U21Romania U21
  • Moldova U21Moldova U2117:00Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Iceland U216402119212
4Sweden U21630313859
5Armenia U217106417-133
6Luxembourg U216105217-153

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2165101531216
2France U216501189915
3Georgia U217304141049
4Slovakia U2162131215-37
5Azerbaijan U217205413-96
6Liechtenstein U216105316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2166002031718
2Austria U2174031612412
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U216204815-76
6Andorra U216114613-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2174301721515
2Greece U21641196313
3Scotland U21632152311
4Croatia U2163121751210
5Lithuania U21611447-34
6San Marino U217007030-300

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2185211431117
2Poland U2175111551016
3Serbia U21823310739
4Bulgaria U2172327349
5Estonia U217115327-244
6Latvia U21704359-44

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U216510101916
2Kazakhstan U217313911-210
3North Macedonia U216312128410
4Israel U2162228808
5Montenegro U2172149817
6Faroe Islands U216105719-123

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2165102632316
2Portugal U215401156912
3Norway U2173221310311
4Belarus U216222141138
5Cyprus U216114514-94
6Gibraltar U216006029-290

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U217610156919
2Romania U2175111741316
3Ukraine U2162139907
4Finland U217214911-27
5Northern Ireland U21713347-36
6Malta U216015118-171

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U215311115610
2Germany U21530214959
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U21520348-46
5Moldova U215113514-94
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories