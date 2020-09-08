First Half ends, Austria U21 0, England U21 1.
Austria U21
- 1Ehmann
- 13Reiter
- 20Klarer
- 4Maresic
- 22Aiwu
- 8Friedl
- 19Schmidt
- 18Demaku
- 11Wolf
- 7Arase
- 9Raguz
- 2Schnegg
- 3Müller
- 6Ljubicic
- 10Schmid
- 14Halper
- 16Demir
- 17Meister
- 21Grüll
- 23Helac
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 12Lamptey
- 15Guehi
- 4Godfrey
- 18Justin
- 8Bellingham
- 16Skipp
- 7Nelson
- 10Hudson-Odoi
- 11R Sessegnon
- 9Nketiah
- 2Aarons
- 3Panzo
- 5Kelly
- 6Davies
- 14Cantwell
- 19Brewster
- 20Dasilva
- 21Gallagher
- 22Bursik
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Eddie Nketiah (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Arase (Austria U21).
Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (England U21).
Marco Friedl (Austria U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tariq Lamptey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hannes Wolf (Austria U21).
Corner, Austria U21. Conceded by Marc Guehi.
Attempt blocked. Marko Raguz (Austria U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Klarer with a headed pass.
Foul by Marc Guehi (England U21).
Marko Raguz (Austria U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.
Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).
Marko Raguz (Austria U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Arase (Austria U21).
Goal!
Goal! Austria U21 0, England U21 1. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dominik Reiter (Austria U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Austria U21. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Schmidt (Austria U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Arase.