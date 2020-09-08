Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 20Upamecano
- 5LengletBooked at 38mins
- 21Hernández
- 17Sissoko
- 13Kanté
- 15Nzonzi
- 19Mendy
- 7Griezmann
- 22Ben Yedder
- 11Martial
Substitutes
- 2Dubois
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Varane
- 6Camavinga
- 8Ikoné
- 9Giroud
- 12Digne
- 14Rabiot
- 16Costil
- 18Fekir
- 23Maignan
Croatia
- 1Livakovic
- 2Uremovic
- 6Lovren
- 5Caleta-CarBooked at 34mins
- 22Melnjak
- 8Kovacic
- 11Brozovic
- 10Vlasic
- 4Perisic
- 9Kramaric
- 18Rebic
Substitutes
- 3Barisic
- 7Brekalo
- 12Grbic
- 13Budimir
- 14Skoric
- 15Pasalic
- 16Jedvaj
- 17Colak
- 19Badelj
- 20Petkovic
- 21Vida
- 23Sluga
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Clément Lenglet (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (France).
Post update
Dario Melnjak (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Nzonzi (France).
Post update
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).
Post update
Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Post update
Ivan Perisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Dario Melnjak (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).
Post update
Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Post update
Anthony Martial (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.