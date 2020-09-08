UEFA Nations League - Group A3
FranceFrance0CroatiaCroatia1

Line-ups

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 20Upamecano
  • 5LengletBooked at 38mins
  • 21Hernández
  • 17Sissoko
  • 13Kanté
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 19Mendy
  • 7Griezmann
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 11Martial

Substitutes

  • 2Dubois
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Varane
  • 6Camavinga
  • 8Ikoné
  • 9Giroud
  • 12Digne
  • 14Rabiot
  • 16Costil
  • 18Fekir
  • 23Maignan

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Uremovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 5Caleta-CarBooked at 34mins
  • 22Melnjak
  • 8Kovacic
  • 11Brozovic
  • 10Vlasic
  • 4Perisic
  • 9Kramaric
  • 18Rebic

Substitutes

  • 3Barisic
  • 7Brekalo
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Budimir
  • 14Skoric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 17Colak
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Petkovic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

  2. Booking

    Clément Lenglet (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (France).

  5. Post update

    Dario Melnjak (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Steven Nzonzi (France).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Booking

    Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).

  10. Post update

    Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

  12. Post update

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

  15. Post update

    Dario Melnjak (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).

  17. Post update

    Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).

  20. Post update

    Anthony Martial (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

