UEFA Nations League - Group A2
BelgiumBelgium2IcelandIceland1

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 13Casteels
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 6Witsel
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14Mertens
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 11Doku

Substitutes

  • 1Roef
  • 4Dendoncker
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Dimata
  • 10E Hazard
  • 12Mignolet
  • 17Vanaken
  • 18Verschaeren
  • 19Praet
  • 20Trossard
  • 21Castagne

Iceland

  • 12Kristinsson
  • 2HermannssonBooked at 12mins
  • 6Eyjólfsson
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 19Baldursson
  • 4Pálsson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 17Fridjónsson
  • 11Gudmundsson

Substitutes

  • 1Gunnarsson
  • 7Fridjónsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 14Sampsted
  • 15Thorsteinsson
  • 16Anderson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 20Hallfredsson
  • 21Traustason
  • 22Bödvarsson
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Thomas Meunier is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

  5. Post update

    Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

  8. Post update

    Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

  10. Post update

    Holmbert Fridjónsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Jason Denayer.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 2, Iceland 1. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skulason tries a through ball, but Andri Fannar Baldursson is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Iceland 1. Axel Witsel (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  19. Booking

    Hjörtur Hermannsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liechtenstein11002023
2Gibraltar11001013
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004136
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia20201102
3Malta201134-11
4Andorra201101-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21105144
2Ukraine210125-33
3Germany20202202
4Switzerland201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Luxembourg21102114
3Azerbaijan21012203
4Cyprus200203-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan21013213
2Albania21012113
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21104134
2Croatia210124-23
3France21011103
4Sweden201101-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

