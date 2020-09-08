Offside, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Thomas Meunier is caught offside.
Line-ups
Belgium
- 13Casteels
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De Bruyne
- 6Witsel
- 16T Hazard
- 14Mertens
- 23Batshuayi
- 11Doku
Substitutes
- 1Roef
- 4Dendoncker
- 8Tielemans
- 9Dimata
- 10E Hazard
- 12Mignolet
- 17Vanaken
- 18Verschaeren
- 19Praet
- 20Trossard
- 21Castagne
Iceland
- 12Kristinsson
- 2HermannssonBooked at 12mins
- 6Eyjólfsson
- 3Fjóluson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 19Baldursson
- 4Pálsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 10Sigurdsson
- 17Fridjónsson
- 11Gudmundsson
Substitutes
- 1Gunnarsson
- 7Fridjónsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 14Sampsted
- 15Thorsteinsson
- 16Anderson
- 18Magnússon
- 20Hallfredsson
- 21Traustason
- 22Bödvarsson
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Post update
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Holmbert Fridjónsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a fast break.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, Iceland 1. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Offside, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skulason tries a through ball, but Andri Fannar Baldursson is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Iceland 1. Axel Witsel (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Hjörtur Hermannsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jéremy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.