Elias Kachunga is a DR Congo international

Sheffield Wednesday have signed striker Elias Kachunga after his release by Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in 37 appearances for the Terriers last season as they escaped relegation to League One.

He originally joined Huddersfield on loan from Ingolstadt in the summer of 2016, joining on a permanent deal 12 months later.

The Owls begin the season with a Carabao Cup tie at Walsall on Saturday.

