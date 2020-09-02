Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Tom Scully made three appearances for Norwich City in the English Football League Trophy

Accrington Stanley have made their sixth summer signing by bringing in young midfielder Tom Scully following his release by Norwich City.

Scully, 20, has signed a two-year deal with Stanley, who finished 17th in the truncated 2019-20 season.

His arrivals follows moves to Accrington by defender Cameron Burgess and midfielder Matt Butcher.

Stanley have also made three loan signings, striker Ryan Cassidy and Newcastle duo Tom Allan and Mo Sangare.

Liverpool-born Scully was also on Everton's books before joining Norwich in September 2019.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.