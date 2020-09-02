Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

George Cooper scored twice in a 3-0 win over Macclesfield on 7 March in what proved to be Plymouth's final game of the 2019-20 season

Plymouth Argyle have signed Peterborough midfielder George Cooper for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with the Pilgrims and assisted 12 goals in 27 League Two appearances.

He started his career with Crewe before joining the Posh in January 2018.

The Pilgrims, who were promoted to League One in 2019-20, start the new season with a home game against QPR in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

