George Cooper: Plymouth Argyle re-sign Peterborough United man for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle have signed Peterborough midfielder George Cooper for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with the Pilgrims and assisted 12 goals in 27 League Two appearances.
He started his career with Crewe before joining the Posh in January 2018.
The Pilgrims, who were promoted to League One in 2019-20, start the new season with a home game against QPR in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.