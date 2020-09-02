Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Karen Hills and Juan Amoros led Tottenham Women to a seventh-placed finish in their debut WSL campaign in 2019-20

Tottenham Women joint head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed new two-year deals.

Hills has been in charge of the club since 2007, while Amoros was appointed to work alongside her in 2011.

They led the club to promotion to the Women's Super League in 2018-19 and finished seventh last season.

Hills told the club website: external-link "Juan and I showed our qualities as managers last season and we want to continue to drive this team forward."

Tottenham begin the new WSL campoaign with a home game against West Ham on Sunday.