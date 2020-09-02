Tottenham Hotspur Women: Joint bosses Karen Hills and Juan Amoros sign new deals
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Tottenham Women joint head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed new two-year deals.
Hills has been in charge of the club since 2007, while Amoros was appointed to work alongside her in 2011.
They led the club to promotion to the Women's Super League in 2018-19 and finished seventh last season.
Hills told the club website: "Juan and I showed our qualities as managers last season and we want to continue to drive this team forward."
- Read more: Co-bosses journey to the WSL
- Quiz: How do you know about the WSL?
- Women's Super League 2020-21 preview pod
Tottenham begin the new WSL campoaign with a home game against West Ham on Sunday.