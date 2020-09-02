Last updated on .From the section Ross County

I won't be swept aside like a second-class citizen - Kettlewell

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell faces a touchline ban following his red card after the final whistle in Saturday's loss at Livingston.

He must answer charges of misconduct and public criticism of an official, with hearing set for 17 September.

Kettlewell was dismissed by referee John Beaton for complaints relating to the only goal.

During his post-match interview he said he had been "swept aside like a second-class citizen" by Beaton.

Kettlewell acknowledged that he had "spoken out of turn" and got "embroiled in stupid bits with the referee".

He added: "There are certain officials you can speak to and they'll give you an explanation and understand the passion but one thing I'm not going to accept is somebody just sweeping me aside like I'm a second class citizen."